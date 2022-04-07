 Skip to main content
...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

All You Need to Know for Thursday

  • 0

Here's all you need to know for Thursday, April 7, 2022.

