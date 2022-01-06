All You Need to Know for Thursday

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River in south central Indiana.
White River in southwest Indiana.
Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.
.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. On Thursday...the crest on
the Wabash is expected to be below Hutsonville...and the crest on
the White River is expected to be near Petersburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
