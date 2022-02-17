All You Need to Know for Thursday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. .Temperatures well above normal have caused snow pack to melt, and this along with mostly frozen ground is bringing flooding to central Indiana streams and creeks. Rain that is currently moving into central Indiana is expected to become moderate to heavy in intensity tonight and Thursday, which will exacerbate flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.9 inches of liquid or liquid equivalent is forecast to fall during this storm system. Another system early next week could lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around 1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to 13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&