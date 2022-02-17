All You Need to Know for Thursday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek,
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

.Temperatures well above normal have caused snow pack to melt, and
this along with mostly frozen ground is bringing flooding to central
Indiana streams and creeks.  Rain that is currently moving into
central Indiana is expected to become moderate to heavy in intensity
tonight and Thursday, which will exacerbate flooding.  Between 1.5
and 2.9 inches of liquid or liquid equivalent is forecast to fall
during this storm system.  Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on
area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening, reaching 22.9 feet Sunday morning and remaining
fairly steady until early Monday afternoon when it is
expected to rise through early Wednesday morning, reaching
23.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek,
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

.Temperatures well above normal have caused snow pack to melt, and
this along with mostly frozen ground is bringing flooding to central
Indiana streams and creeks.  Rain that is currently moving into
central Indiana is expected to become moderate to heavy in intensity
tonight and Thursday, which will exacerbate flooding.  Between 1.5
and 2.9 inches of liquid or liquid equivalent is forecast to fall
during this storm system.  Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on
area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 10.9 feet and then begin
rising just after midnight tonight. It will then rise above
flood stage late tomorrow morning to about 22.9 feet Sunday
morning, then continue rising early Monday afternoon through
Wednesday morning to 23.0 feet early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek,
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

.Temperatures well above normal have caused snow pack to melt, and
this along with mostly frozen ground is bringing flooding to central
Indiana streams and creeks.  Rain that is currently moving into
central Indiana is expected to become moderate to heavy in intensity
tonight and Thursday, which will exacerbate flooding.  Between 1.5
and 2.9 inches of liquid or liquid equivalent is forecast to fall
during this storm system.  Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on
area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 145 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible
in the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected today. Additional rainfall amounts of
1 to 1.5 inches are likely with locally higher amounts
possible...on top of the 1 to 2 inches that has already
fallen. These amounts are causing both areal and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

All You Need to Know for Thursday

  • 0

Here's all you need to know for Thursday, February 17, 2022.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's all you need to know for Thursday, February 17, 2022. 

