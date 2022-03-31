All You Need to Know for Thursday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Petersburg and Hazleton .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to be prolonged by Wednesday's rainfall, extending the end time to Monday afternoon. At points upstream from Riverton, recent rains will cause a rise back into minor flood stage. Flooding on the White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the recent precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&