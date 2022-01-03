All You Need to Know for Monday

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.
White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.
East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and
upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Wednesday, January 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
