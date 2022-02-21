All You Need to Know for Monday

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.
.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana. Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March. Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1115 AM
CST /1215 PM EST/.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton. Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday, February 28 and continue falling to 14.4 feet
Tuesday, March 1.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
