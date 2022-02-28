All You Need to Know for Monday

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is at between Mount Carmel and New Harmony, the crest on the White
River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River
is near Williams.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8. The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.
Waterways will continue to fall this week, aided by very little to
no precipitation, temperatures mostly above freezing, some sunshine,
and on Tuesday afternoon also breezy winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.9 feet Tuesday,
March 8.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
