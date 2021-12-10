You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of West Central and North Central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

All You Need to Know for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's all you need to know for Friday, December 10, 2021.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's all you need to know for Friday, December 10, 2021. 

Recommended for you