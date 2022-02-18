All You Need to Know for Friday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and streams in Indiana...Illinois... Driftwood River, White River, Wabash River, Eel River, Sugar Creek, Youngs Creek, Big Walnut Creek, Big Blue River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek, Mississinewa River, Mill Creek .A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue through at least next week. Another series of rain events are possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate ongoing flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was 21.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday /11:30 AM EST Friday/ was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&