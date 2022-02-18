All You Need to Know for Friday

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers and
streams in Indiana...Illinois...
Driftwood River, White River, Wabash River, Eel River, Sugar
Creek, Youngs Creek, Big Walnut Creek, Big Blue River, East Fork
White River, Flatrock River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe
River, Wildcat Creek, Mississinewa River, Mill Creek
.A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night
through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated
ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana
with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing
flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended
with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested.
Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through
the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the
Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue
through at least next week. Another series of rain events are
possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate
ongoing flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued this evening
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until Saturday, February 26.
* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County. Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress. Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins. Some high county roads are
impassable. River Park at Clinton is completely flooded. Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday, February 26.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&