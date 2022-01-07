 Skip to main content
...LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE IN SPOTS SATURDAY LATE AFTERNOON AND
EARLY EVENING...

Light precipitation will develop across western portions of
central Indiana during the afternoon Saturday...gradually
spreading east into the evening. The precipitation may begin as a
brief period of sleet and/or freezing rain before transitioning to
all rain Saturday evening. This combined with ground and pavement
temperatures near freezing may produce light icing and a few slick
spots on untreated roads...bridges...overpasses and sidewalks
near and northwest of a Terre Haute to Indianapolis to Muncie
line.

Use caution if traveling late Saturday afternoon and early evening.
Any light icing will diminish by mid evening Saturday.

All You Need to Know for Friday

Here's all you need to know for Friday, January 7, 2022.

Here's all you need to know for Friday, January 7, 2022. 

