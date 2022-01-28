 Skip to main content
...SOME TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED...

Snow will continue across portions of central Indiana into the
afternoon, and will increase again across southern Indiana later
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of around one half inch will be
common, with locally higher amounts.

Expect slick spots on roads with the greatest travel impacts on
untreated roads.

Snow is expected to decrease later this afternoon across central
Indiana and late in the day across southern Indiana.

All You Need to Know for Friday

Here's all you need to know for Friday, January 28, 2022.

