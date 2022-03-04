All You Need to Know for Friday

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.
White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.
.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued late this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&