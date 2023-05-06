A local non-profit raises walls for house dedications

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non profit celebrated a wall raising for new homes on Third Avenue in Terre Haute.
Habitat for Humanity dedicated two homes in honor of two people, Terry Kamhi and Barbara Norman. Kamhi and Norman were both community and neighborhood activists.
Kamhi saw the decline in the neighborhood and decided to do something about it. He made the decision to live in Terre Haute with Norman and help revitalize the community. But he suffered from a stroke and never made it back to terre haute to do so.
Terry Kamhi's father says this is a tribute to them.
"It takes help. Even the most successful people, they have a village helping along the way, and we hope that's what this represents. It represents a commitment to community and a commitment to ‘it takes a village,’" said Al Kamhi, Terry’s father.
These houses will provide families in need a place to call a home.