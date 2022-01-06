2 killed in early morning train crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating after two people were hit and killed by a train in Terre Haute early Thursday morning.
According to Terre Haute Police, the crash happened at 14th and Hulman Streets around 1 in the morning. Police say the driver tried to get around the train track’s crossing arms. The train hit the car and both people inside were ejected. They died from their injuries.
The names of the people killed has not yet been released. Police are expected to provide an update later.
This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online.