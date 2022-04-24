Local Wabash Valley students compete at DECA's International Career Development Conference

ATLANTA, Geo. (WTHI) - Local high schools students are taking all of their hard work to the international stage this weekend.
Students from several Wabash Valley schools including Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo High Schools are now at a week-long competition in Atlanta.
This is DECA's International Career Development Conference. It's all to help students prepare for their life after high school and their future careers
More than 10,000 students from across the world are set to compete. Two local students focused their project on the Indiana Donor Network.
They say it is exciting to be a part of a big competition like this one.
"Our biggest hope when we go to the competition is to do as well and do even better than state," Micah Huckaby and Landrie Flack, two Terre Haute South seniors, said. "If we do make it into finals that's awesome for us but we are just happy with ourselves that we made it to this point. We really hope to get our message out to the judges and everything we've done this entire year."
The DECA competition will officially wrap up on Tuesday.