Local volunteers help those impacted by tornadoes in Kentucky

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks with Helping His Hands were in Ohio Friday evening when those tornadoes ripped through Kentucky. By 4 A.M. organization director, Scott Shipman was already fielding calls for the group's help. Those calls haven't stopped since.
Helping His Hands volunteers had boots on the ground in Kentucky by Sunday. Workers were in Benton Kentucky. That's just twenty miles away from Mayfield and directly in the tornado's path.
Volunteers were still in Kentucky Wednesday helping out. Shipman returned to Helping His Hands headquarters to brief Indiana lieutenant governor Susan Crouch. The meeting had already been planned before the storms.
Shipman has a saying, the worst disaster they've covered is the one they're currently at. But Friday's storms may be one that sticks with Shipman and his volunteers for years to come.
Shipman says, "Until you've stood in a neighborhood, where every home is gone, and that little old lady of 90 years old is sifting through what's left of the remains of her late husband. You can't go to Walmart and get that."
To donate to relief efforts click below: