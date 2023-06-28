Local volunteers are sprucing up historic buildings on Brazil's Main Street

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Every city has a history. Sometimes you can see that history in the different buildings on Main Street. Over time, these buildings begin to fade away. But, there are some volunteers in Brazil, Indiana who are wanting to change that.
Brazil Main Street is a non-profit organization established back in 2013. Its goal... investing in downtown Brazil.
In its beginning, the Brazil Main Street team would gather large groups of volunteers to re-paint storefronts and area businesses. Now, the non-profit hopes to do it again before this year's Route 40 Fest.
Ahead of the festival, volunteers will repaint storefronts, board up broken windows, and remaster a mural they made. Most buildings on main street are privately owned, meaning there's only so much they can do.
President Josh Alsip says, while this project is one small step, it's putting the city on the right track to complete community revitalization.
"We want it to feel like you're in a place where you want your kids or your family wants to be for a long time. So a lot of work still to be done, but I think we're on our way," said Alsip.
Justin Campbell has lived and worked in Clay County all his life. In 2022, he got involved with the Brazil Main Street.
"I went back to a time when they first kinda started back in 2013. On a weekend they would grab a bunch of volunteers and they would go out and paint a façade of a local business,” said Campbell.
And that's exactly what Campbell set out to do. He saw that a couple historic Main Street buildings need a facelift. Campbell got permission from the owners, then spent his own time repainting the G.C. Murphy Co. building that's been empty for several years.
And even gave the Bounty Lounge a fresh coat as well. He says that it's important to strengthen a sense of pride in the area.
"Obviously we can't do a lot with it, but just being able to maybe paint the windows and kinda change the façade a little bit, hopefully bring a little bit of life back to the town," said Campbell.
Campbell also says that the community response has been amazing.
"Public reactions have been really good - on social media. A lot of people have stopped by and said, ‘Hi,’ as I was painting. A lot of people have shared a lot of stuff there."
Josh Alsip says that the main goal for the organization is to invest back into the community that supports them, making Brazil a great place to be.
"Brazil Main Street is just a group of volunteers. None of us are paid and we all want the common goal of having a revitalized downtown where people want to gather - a downtown that's supportive of businesses and a place where businesses can thrive," said Alsip.
Organizers say that any help is appreciated. If you'd like to volunteer, click here.