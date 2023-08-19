Local veterans provide resources for the homeless for Homeless Awareness Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One veterans association shined a light on homelessness.
The Loyal Veterans Battallion hosted its third annual Homeless Awareness Day at Gilbert Park in Terre Haute. This event featured all kinds of resources that those without a home could take advantage of.
There were free phones, free haircuts, and free food and water. Mike Egy is the president of the veterans battalion.
"This is our way of giving back to the community, making sure that our homeless are fed today, and tomorrow. We have backpacks filled with different hygiene items, and food items to help get them through the weekend," said Egy.
Egy just wants people to be aware that there are people on the streets in need every day.