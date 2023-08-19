 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local veterans provide resources for the homeless for Homeless Awareness Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Local veterans provide resources for the homeless for Homeless Awareness Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One veterans association shined a light on homelessness.

The Loyal Veterans Battallion hosted its third annual Homeless Awareness Day at Gilbert Park in Terre Haute. This event featured all kinds of resources that those without a home could take advantage of.

There were free phones, free haircuts, and free food and water. Mike Egy is the president of the veterans battalion.

"This is our way of giving back to the community, making sure that our homeless are fed today, and tomorrow. We have backpacks filled with different hygiene items, and food items to help get them through the weekend," said Egy.

Egy just wants people to be aware that there are people on the streets in need every day.

Recommended for you