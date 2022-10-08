Local veterans come together to display a historic anti-aircraft warfare gun to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local veterans gathered today for a special dedication at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park.
This is all to introduce an Anti-aircraft warfare or "Ack-Ack" gun to the area.
The historic "Ack-ack" gun was donated by the Williamsport American Legion.
It's now on display at the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium.
Local veterans say it's important to have this on display for the community to remember those who fought for our country and our freedom!
"Some people came home crippled, some people came home ok, some came home with PTSD, so we are trying to let the public know that we remembered those who paid the price. Now we want you to remember the people who paid the price because you wouldn't have your freedom today if it wasn't for us," Clifford Stephens, the President of the Veterans Memorial Park Inc., said.
The Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park is looking for even more big additions soon.
Stephens says they hope to have a tank, a helicopter, and even an airplane located within the park in the future. To help make this happen, you can donate to the cause by clicking here.