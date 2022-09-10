Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause.
You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back.
This year, he's back again, but with an even longer walk! Gonzalez walked from Rockville to the courthouse in Terre Haute. That's a total of 27 miles!
His goal is to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It's a foundation that raises money for 9/11 first responders, as well as disabled U.S. military.
"Just to help out, raise awareness of the disabled veterans that are out there, and try to help out as much as I can," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez hopes to continue this tradition for years to come, and wants others to join in!
If you're interested in donating to the cause click here.