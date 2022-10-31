Local veteran searching for missing service dog, says he calms his PTSD

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We don't normally do stories about missing pets, but this is not just any dog. This story is about a local veteran who is looking for the one thing that seems to help him most in his times of need.
Every evening Justin Morlan and his trusty German Shepherd companion Tritan or "Mutt Mutt" play catch in the field behind Otter Creek Middle School.
To Morlan, Tritan is more than a man's best friend.
"He was just the center, the backbone of the house," Morlan said.
Morlan is an Iraq war veteran. He suffers from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD.
"He would know when I was stressed out and make me take a break."
Tritan is in many ways his service dog. He says the dog keeps him grounded, and calm.
"He'll look up at you with their little eyes and somehow he does it for me."
On October 4th of this year, Tritan got out of the house and went missing. He was last seen behind Otter Creek Middle School around 3:25 p.m. as kids were boarding buses and parents were picking students up in cars.
The dog has been missing ever since!
Morlan is now asking for the community's help to bring his boy home.
"He's just a beautiful German Shepherd. He's everything a German Shepherd should look like. He's black on the top and brown on the bottom...big long shaggy tail."
Right now, the Morlan's are offering a $200 reward to bring Tritan home.
If you have any information on Tritan's whereabouts -- you can call 812-870-7676.