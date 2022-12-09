Local vet clinic is looking for pet care donations

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - West Central Veterinary Services in Rockville and Clinton are asking for donations.
Right now, the two locations are hosting a Christmas donation drive.
Dog and cat food, cleaning supplies, bedding, and toys are needed.
You can also bring potty pads or litter. Staff at the clinic say donations like these are critical this time of year.
"It's really important just because we're wanting to connect with the community, but we also wanted to connect with our rescues and our local shelters as well because we know they're always in need of things," vet assistant Madison Omer said.
