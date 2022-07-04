 Skip to main content
Local utility company issues warning about disconnection scam

Duke Energy says it has received more than 1,700 scam reports from customers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A local utility company is warning customers about a disconnection scam.

Centerpoint Energy wants people to be alert.

The company says there have been reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams.

Centerpoint Energy will not call you and demand payment to avoid immediate disconnection.

All company technicians and contractors will have a company badge to display.

If you need to verify your account status, call customer service at the number listed on your bill. You can also check your account online.

