Local university offers summer camps for kids of all ages

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is offering a few ways to keep both your mind and body active.
The university is bringing back its summer camps and community enrichment activities. Programs and camps cover a number of subjects, such as science, sports, and art.
A past participant shared it was a great experience for her to learn more about careers ahead of college, and that she even earned a college credit hour.
Kids of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.
Vincennes Universe is calling it a "summer to remember."
You can learn more about what the school is offering and how to register here.