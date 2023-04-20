 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Much of central Indiana

* TIMING...Noon until 8 PM EDT on Thursday.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Local university offers summer camps for kids of all ages

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is offering a few ways to keep both your mind and body active.

The university is bringing back its summer camps and community enrichment activities. Programs and camps cover a number of subjects, such as science, sports, and art.

A past participant shared it was a great experience for her to learn more about careers ahead of college, and that she even earned a college credit hour.

Kids of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.

Vincennes Universe is calling it a "summer to remember."

You can learn more about what the school is offering and how to register here.

