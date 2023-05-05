Local travel baseball teams honoring Tucker Swain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are times when sports can become larger than wins and losses and impacted you more than you ever though possible. That happened this past weekend as life was put into perspective for travel baseball players throughout Indiana.
It started as your normal baseball weekend. the sounds of fans cheering, gloves popping, and baseball bats pinging filled the diamond in Whitestown, IN. But in Saturday, April 29th lives were changed in what felt like the blink of an eye.
Tucker Swain, a 9-year-old baseball player for the Westfield Rocks travel team, had just finished celebrating his MVP award his team won against the Mad Dog travel team out of Terre Haute.
Hours later, Swain was tragically killed after being struck by a vehicle.
Tiffany Herr, a travel baseball parent in Indiana, made a Facebook post asking travel teams in Indianapolis to wear the number 12, Tucker's uniform number, to support the family. Two days and over 3,000 shares later and Tucker's story has gone beyond just his home state.
Over 200 commenters have shared the different ways they're honoring the boy. One mentioned that Tucker's story had even reached as far as Canada. Gary Cooper, an assistant coach for the 10U Junior Sycamores travel baseball team, says watching the travel sports community come together has been inspiring.
"It's actually really nice to see everybody come together as one, you know," he said. "I mean, you are teaching these kids a lot of things, you know, not just baseball fundamentals...it's life in general."
This weekend the Junior Sycamores will be wearing number 12 eye black and wristbands to show their support for the Swain family.
"It's because we want to show everyone that it is a community thing," he said. "We all want to put support in for everyone else. It's not just about our team and who we are, you know, as a team. It's about the community and raising support and awareness for all that."
If you are interested in supporting the Swain family there is a GoFundMe where you can donate.