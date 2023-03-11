Local Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana. Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White into early next week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation Saturday night is not expected to be enough to impact river levels. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along the White river falling along the full length of the river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee becomes rather extensive. Most low roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was 20.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Tuesday, March 21. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&