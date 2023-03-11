Local Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Terre Haute,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White into early next
week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional
precipitation Saturday night is not expected to be enough to impact
river levels.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 19.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling to 8.8 feet Tuesday,
March 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Terre Haute,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White into early next
week and lower Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional
precipitation Saturday night is not expected to be enough to impact
river levels.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
21.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Tuesday, March 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

Local Terre Haute man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro with his father

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you ever wondered what the world really looks like at nearly 20,000 feet of elevation? Well, according to Bill Cox, it is unlike anything you have ever seen. 

Cox is a local Terre Haute resident with adventurous ambition. Recently, he and his father made the trip of a lifetime. the two traveled 20 hours by plane to Tanzania to tackle climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. This is a plan Cox says has been in the works for almost five years. 

"My dad and I , and my two brothers, we were all going to go and hike the Inca trail in Machu Picchu, and then wen COVID hit it kind of shut everything down," he said. "So, we weren't able to go...we tried the next year and we were not able to go." 

Hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro is no easy task. A 20-mile hike that includes two days of travel up the mountain, peaking at 19,431 feet in elevation, that is then followed by two more days of hiking back down. When the opportunity presented itself, Cox knew this was a chance to make a lasting memory with his father. 

"You know, doing it with my dad, he is 74 years old," he said. "So just, kind of, having that experience with him, you know, did hit me a little bit." 

The father-son duo did not complete the climb by themselves. They joined Mountain Madness, a mountaineering company, who specializes in mountain adventure travel. Bill and his father, along with 37 members of Mountain Madness, completed the hike safely. Cox explained what being at the top of the mountain was like. 

"You kind of get to the top and all of the sudden just realize where you are at," he said. "When we got to the summit the sun was just coming up, you could see the sunrise, and you could actually see the curvature of the earth because you are so high." 

Cox, along with his brothers and father, plan on continuing their adventures by going to Peru in August and hiking the Inca trails in Machu Picchu. 