Local Terre Haute club reveals an updated project for families to enjoy while hiking

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute club celebrated the opening of a new project for the community with a ribbon cutting!
The Mothering As a Career Club, or MACC, revealed its completed project of updating the Dobbs Park Story Walk. The story walk is a trail that allows kiddos and their family to read a story page-by-page as they walk through.
The club received money from United Way of the Wabash Valley to update the project.
Natalie Robins is the president of MACC. She says that this is a great activity for families.
"Our community is supportive of motherhood in any capacity. It's a free option that you can come and enjoy any time of the year. We just really enjoy it. Everybody that comes out here kinda doesn't really know it exists but it's a little hidden gem of Terre Haute," said Robins.
There are different books every month that families can enjoy, so come on out, and nourish your body and mind!