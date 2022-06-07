Local teens using summer break to give back to community

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local teenagers are using part of their summer break to give back to the community.
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana is hosting a summer ministry. Local teens are able to visit with the sisters and residents.
"Our elder sisters and residents are really enjoying the time with our wonderful young volunteers," the group wrote on Facebook.
It's not too late for a teenager you know to get involved. There are more volunteer opportunities open this week and next week.
Check out the Sisters of Providence website for registration information.