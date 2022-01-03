Local teenager arrested on New Year's Eve

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many police departments across the Wabash Valley made arrests over the holiday weekend. Several of these involved people driving under the influence.
Now we are learning more about an arrest out of Vermillion County that happened after a roll-over crash.
Police tell us this happened on New Year's Eve around 6:30 pm near County Road 1200 South and County Road 100 West.
They say Gillian Englum (18) Of Paris, Illinois was using the GPS on her phone when she left the roadway. They say the marks on the road show Englum rolled her vehicle twice before it came to a rest in a nearby field. She was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for treatment.
Officers say she admitted she had been drinking and an alcoholic beverage was inside her car. Her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .03%. She also tested positive for the presence of Cannabis.
She was eventually *cleared* at Union hospital and taken into custody at the Vermillion County jail. However, she has since been released with a court date.
Englum faces the following charges:
- Operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
- Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol
- Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage