Local teenager arrested on New Year's Eve

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Elliston down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour..Antecedent soil moisture...and
upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Sunday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Wednesday, January 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.9 feet Tuesday,
January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 19.1
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 19.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local teenager arrested on New Year's Eve

  • Updated
Local teenager arrested

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -  Many police departments across the Wabash Valley made arrests over the holiday weekend. Several of these involved people driving under the influence.

Now we are learning more about an arrest out of Vermillion County that happened after a roll-over crash.

Police tell us this happened on New Year's Eve around 6:30 pm near County Road 1200 South and County Road 100 West.

They say Gillian Englum (18) Of Paris, Illinois was using the GPS on her phone when she left the roadway. They say the marks on the road show Englum rolled her vehicle twice before it came to a rest in a nearby field. She was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for treatment.

Officers say she admitted she had been drinking and an alcoholic beverage was inside her car. Her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .03%. She also tested positive for the presence of Cannabis.

She was eventually *cleared* at Union hospital and taken into custody at the Vermillion County jail. However, she has since been released with a court date.

Englum faces the following charges:

  • Operating a vehicle with schedule I or II controlled substance
  • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
  • Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol
  • Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage