Local teenager arrested following social media threats

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teenager from Terre Haute South has recently been arrested.
This comes after a threat made at the high school earlier this week. Vigo County schools say the high school was on lockout due to threats spread on social media.
As of Friday, Sgt. Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department has confirmed a male juvenile from South was arrested for intimidation after making threatening statements at the school.
Now, law enforcement is encouraging parents to actively monitor their children's social media accounts. This includes reporting any suspicious or threatening posts to police immediately to keep everyone safe.