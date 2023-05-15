Local teachers picking up part-time summer jobs to fight inflation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the National Education Association, Indiana ranks 29th for average teacher starting salary in 2023. Because of this, educators throughout the Wabash Valley are forced to spend their summer months working part-time jobs.
Jill LaComba is a 5th grade resource teacher at Lost Creek elementary school, but that is just during the school year. When school lets out for the summer, she starts working as a server at Texas Roadhouse. She says having multiple jobs has always been the case.
"As a teacher I have always worked two jobs," she said. "I have worked at other restaurants prior to this and have always looked for a little bit of a step up as far as what I can make."
LaComba has been a teacher for 8 years. She says teachers having an extra job is becoming the new normal.
"I personally work with other teacher," she said. "I always had other teachers in whatever job that I have been...typically a serving job because it is easier to make a little bit extra."
The National Education Association reports, on average, teachers make almost $4,000 less than they did 10 years ago. With the cost of living continuously rising, it can be a stressful situation for teachers. It's something LaComba says she constantly battles.
"I mean as a teacher you want to dedicate your time solely to your students and your school," she said. "When you are working two jobs you are threading the needle so it is very difficult. I am tired a lot of times, I miss out on things with family and friends, so you do sacrifice monetary."
