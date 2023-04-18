Local teacher wins first-of-its-kind award

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher has won a statewide award for computer science education.
Maria Sellers is the computer science teacher at South Vermillion Middle School.
She won Indiana's first-ever Nex-Tech Computer Science Teacher of the Year award.
The award goes to a teacher who seeks out opportunities for more students to be involved in computer science.
The teacher has to focus on unique ways to extend students' learning beyond the classroom.
Sellers says winning the award wouldn't have happened without her students.
"In my opinion, I'm not the star. It's my students that embrace computer science and go all out to become the stars, so by me providing the opportunity, we're definitely doing what we should be here," Sellers said.
Sellers will officially receive the award this weekend in Indianapolis.