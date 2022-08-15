Local teacher picks up statewide honors

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local teacher is being honored for her contributions to her community.
Leigh Anne Eck is a sixth-grade English teacher at George Rogers Clark Elementary School in Vincennes.
Eck was selected as this year's Indiana Rural Teacher of the Year.
The award is presented by the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association and the Indiana Farm Bureau.
It's awarded to teachers who collaborate with the rural community to provide life-long learning opportunities for their students.