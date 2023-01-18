Local teacher partners to write new children's book

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local teacher is showing off her creative side by writing a children's book.
Marie Wimsett and co-author Tara Elmore wrote the book "Herbert the Edgy Hedgie."
The story follows a hedgehog named Herbert who learns how to find positivity in a negative situation.
Wimsett is a Golden Apple winner.
The book has been getting praise from all across the Wabash Valley.
Elmore hopes the story inspires students for years to come.
"I love the characters, I love the story that it tells, but basically the idea of friendship and the idea that it mirrors what we were going through. And so it's that little snapshot in time, and so it's a dream come true for the both of us," Elmore said.
Elmore and Wimsett read the book to students at Memorial Elementary School on Wednesday.
Each student got to take home a signed copy of the book.
If you're interested in getting your own, you can find it online here.