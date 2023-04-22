Local survivors and advocates march for Sexual Assault Awareness month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And one organization stood up in support for victims.
The Council of Domestic Abuse (CODA) hosted the Chalk the Walk Sexual Assault Survivors March. Survivors and supporters met at the Terre Haute Police Department and marched to the Vigo County Courthouse.
On the way there survivors could stop by the Swope Art Museum that featured the SA Survivors Exhibit. This was just one way victims could speak up.
“We just want everyone to come together in that supportive moment. And we want the community to see that we stand together, that we won’t be silent, and that we won’t allow this to continue in our community,” said Alicia Marks, director of sexual assault programming for CODA.
