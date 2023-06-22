Local students wrap up leadership summit with mock trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are walking away from a program prepared to be good stewards of the community.
The Wabash Valley Youth Leadership Summit wrapped-up Thursday.
Participants visited the Vigo County Courthouse for a mock trial.
During the camp, they learned debate, leadership and team-building skills.
The students were able to demonstrate what they learned. The program is for students in 6th through 12th grades.
"This is the time to get these kids to, teach them these important leadership skills. It gives the kids the chance to do things that they might not be normally able to do," Coordinator Cammy Reed said.
Chances and Services for Youth organizes the annual summit. Thirty-three students took part this year.