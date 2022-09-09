Local students pay tribute to lives lost on 9/11

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11 in the United States.
Friday, local students paid tribute to the firefighters who died that day.
Students in third, fourth, and fifth grades at Sullivan Elementary walked 3.43 laps carrying a flag and a fire hose.
The number of laps walked represented the 343 firefighters who died in New York City.
While these young students weren't alive, teachers say it's important they understand the significance of the terrorist attacks.
"For their parents who lived through it. Many of their teachers here have mentioned they were in elementary school when they saw it on the news. So, it kind of brings everything together as a community," said Shawn Hawley.
The students also created posters about 9/11 that were displayed on a bulletin board in the school.