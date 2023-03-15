Local students honored for their writing skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind/ (WTHI) - Wabash Valley students are being awarded for their writing skills.
Vigo County schools wrapped up this year's "diverse writing competition" Wednesday.
Second grade students were challenged to write about what diversity means and its importance.
Three Fuqua Elementary School students were awarded at a presentation.
School leaders hope the message sticks with students after they graduate.
The winning essays were read out loud to the group of students.
Each winner was presented a certificate and given a book about diversity.