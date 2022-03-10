Local students collecting donations for Ukraine

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is near
Terre Haute. The crest on the White River is near Elliston. The
crest on the East Fork White River is between Seymour and Rivervale.
New precipitation amounts through the weekend will not impact
current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
20.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday, March
20.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local students collecting donations for Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing maternity hospital despite agreeing to ceasefire

A woman carries a bucket following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 7.

 Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With heartbreaking images coming in from Ukraine every day, it's leaving many feeling helpless. But, it seems the next generation is stepping up to provide hope.

That's why students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School are doing just that.

Students from the STAND organization are selling "Stand With Ukraine" apparel. STAND is a student group focused on activism and human rights. The group designed the apparel and all funds will go towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

Club members Nick Surver and Delaney Linville say the club has spent time talking about the invasion.

"There are just people over there suffering to suffer," Linville said. "And there's no real reason behind it."

Surver said this was the best way to show support.

"It just makes it feel like you're doing something," Surver said.

Over at Indiana State University, students are also standing with Ukraine. Physical therapy students Lindsey Moore and Brooke Conway are collecting money for the cause. They both also felt the need to help after seeing images in Ukraine.

"Living your day-to-day life," Conway said. "I couldn't imagine that happening in our country."

Both students also have connections to the invasion overseas. These connections include a professor with family still in Ukraine along with fellow students from the country.

"Knowing that we have several people that are close to us that are involved in something globally," Moore said. "Was more heart touching."

Conway and Moore are partnering with Razom, a global company based in Ukraine. Their funds will go towards emergency medical care and supplies.

Their professor Dr. Brittney Storms said it warms her heart to see her students take such an initiative.

"As healthcare providers," she said. "Service is what we do. So, we need to have a heart no matter who they are and where they are."

Terre Haute South teachers Jamie Luna Schatz and Peggy Grabowski said they're proud of their students too.

They hope the fundraiser will teach students a lesson about character.

"We want them to be compassionate and productive citizens," Grabowski said. "The STAND club and the fundraiser allows them to do some good for someone other than themselves."

To purchase apparel from STAND, click here.

To donate to ISU, you can Venmo @Jimmie-Storms or drop your donation off at 567 N 5th Street.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

