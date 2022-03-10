Local students collecting donations for Ukraine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With heartbreaking images coming in from Ukraine every day, it's leaving many feeling helpless. But, it seems the next generation is stepping up to provide hope.
That's why students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School are doing just that.
Students from the STAND organization are selling "Stand With Ukraine" apparel. STAND is a student group focused on activism and human rights. The group designed the apparel and all funds will go towards relief efforts in Ukraine.
Club members Nick Surver and Delaney Linville say the club has spent time talking about the invasion.
"There are just people over there suffering to suffer," Linville said. "And there's no real reason behind it."
Surver said this was the best way to show support.
"It just makes it feel like you're doing something," Surver said.
Over at Indiana State University, students are also standing with Ukraine. Physical therapy students Lindsey Moore and Brooke Conway are collecting money for the cause. They both also felt the need to help after seeing images in Ukraine.
"Living your day-to-day life," Conway said. "I couldn't imagine that happening in our country."
Both students also have connections to the invasion overseas. These connections include a professor with family still in Ukraine along with fellow students from the country.
"Knowing that we have several people that are close to us that are involved in something globally," Moore said. "Was more heart touching."
Conway and Moore are partnering with Razom, a global company based in Ukraine. Their funds will go towards emergency medical care and supplies.
Their professor Dr. Brittney Storms said it warms her heart to see her students take such an initiative.
"As healthcare providers," she said. "Service is what we do. So, we need to have a heart no matter who they are and where they are."
Terre Haute South teachers Jamie Luna Schatz and Peggy Grabowski said they're proud of their students too.
They hope the fundraiser will teach students a lesson about character.
"We want them to be compassionate and productive citizens," Grabowski said. "The STAND club and the fundraiser allows them to do some good for someone other than themselves."
To purchase apparel from STAND, click here.
To donate to ISU, you can Venmo @Jimmie-Storms or drop your donation off at 567 N 5th Street.