Local students attend annual Youth Summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Summit Monday at Chances and Services for Youth.
Students heard from several speakers, including the Mayor of Terre Haute, the President of the NAACP, and the Vigo County Schools Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Participants also learned about local history, anti-Semitism, their rights, and moral dilemmas through breakout sessions.
Keynote speaker Pastor Terry Clark said it's important to teach younger generations about Martin Luther King, Junior. Clark hopes gatherings like the Youth Summit build a foundation of respect for the future.
"They have a responsibility to learn more about each other, more about their communities, learn what makes each other tick. They are brought face-to-face with issues that they have to deal with," said Clark.