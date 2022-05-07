 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local students are stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

  • Updated
  • 0
UKRAINE FUNDRAISER

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the start of the war, there are believed to be at least six million Ukrainian refugees. Now a group of local students is stepping up to help them.

On Saturday, the South Vermillion High School's National Honor Society hosted a vendor fair, silent auction, and movie night.

50% of all proceeds from Saturday's event go to UNICEF in aid of Ukrainian refugees. The other funds will go back into the group's scholarship program.

This is just one positive way young students in our community are lending a helping hand to those in need.

The NHS advisor says he's proud of his students, but also of all of the community's support. When asked how much the group is hoping to raise, he said he's hopeful for a big donation.

"We're a small community but our community has always been wonderful and does more than what we ever expect, so I hate to put a number on it because they often exceed what I am thinking," John Lotz, the NHS advisor, said.

