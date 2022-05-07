Local students are stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the start of the war, there are believed to be at least six million Ukrainian refugees. Now a group of local students is stepping up to help them.
On Saturday, the South Vermillion High School's National Honor Society hosted a vendor fair, silent auction, and movie night.
50% of all proceeds from Saturday's event go to UNICEF in aid of Ukrainian refugees. The other funds will go back into the group's scholarship program.
This is just one positive way young students in our community are lending a helping hand to those in need.
The NHS advisor says he's proud of his students, but also of all of the community's support. When asked how much the group is hoping to raise, he said he's hopeful for a big donation.
"We're a small community but our community has always been wonderful and does more than what we ever expect, so I hate to put a number on it because they often exceed what I am thinking," John Lotz, the NHS advisor, said.