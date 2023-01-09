Local student crowned national cornhole champion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cornhole is a fun game that's all about aim and precision.
One Indiana State University student is taking it to the next level.
Professional Flight major, Kole Brewer, went to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to play in the biggest college-level cornhole game in the nation. There, he was crowned the 2022 National College Cornhole Singles Champion. The game was even on ESPN.
News 10 asked Brewer if he plans to continue to compete after his big win.
"The ACL has a pro league. So my goals are to go pro with the ACL this next year." Brewer said.