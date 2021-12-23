Local stores work to keep up with the demand of last-minute grocery shoppers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local grocery store is working to meet customer demands ahead of Christmas.
Baesler's Market in Terre Haute has seen a rush in customers ahead of the holiday.
Staff at Baesler's told us they have most of the sought-after items for the holidays - like ham, cookies and pies in stock.
They told us they had not faced too many of the shortages the pandemic has brought.
If still have holiday shopping to finish up, here's a look at the hours from some of the stores in the Wabash Valley:
- Baesler's - Open on Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.
- Walmart - Open on Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.
- Sam's Club - Open on Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.
- Kroger - Open on Christmas Eve until 6 P.M.
- Aldi - Open Christmas Eve until 4 P.M.