Local state park needs your help after March tornado

A local state park needs your help to recover after a tornado. You can help out in a fun way later this month.

The Friends of McCormick's Creek State Park is hosting it's annual "Run to the Creek." It's a race that goes through the park.

This year, money raised from the event will help the park recover from the March 31 tornado. The tornado all but wiped out the park's campground and cut off access to its nature preserve.

The group is hoping to raise $5,000 at the run. It says any amount will help.

"We're looking at years of cleanup in this park to restore the areas that were hit by the tornado. It's going to cost a lot of money. And every bit that the friends group can raise will help the park get back on its feet," Organizer Vicki Basman said.

The run to the creek is happening on September 17. There will be a 5-K and a 10-K. You can choose to walk or run either race. Learn how to register here.