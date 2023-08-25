Local spice shop launches Terre Haute inspired seasonings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A locally owned and operated shop announced a new collection that brings in Terre Haute pride.
Sons' Spices Company in 12 Points launched its Hometown Collection featuring 2 seasonings inspired by the food and environment in Terre Haute.
One is called Hoosier Hospitality, that's good with fried foods and an Indiana staple - corn! The other is called Maple Avenue, named after Maple Avenue in 12 Points. It's a maple-garlic seasoning, good for rubs and sweet potatoes.
"We really wanted something that was like special to this area and special to Terre Haute. We tried to make a seasoning that you couldn't find somewhere else and would almost be something that would remind you of this area," said Wyatt Sons, co-owner.
The shop hopes to add more to the collection soon, and to find more information on the spices, CLICK HERE.