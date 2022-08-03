Local soldier accounted for from Korean War

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that a local solider who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for.
Army Sgt. 1st Class James A. Coleman, 22, of Hillsdale, Indiana, was reported missing in action in April 1951 while fighting against Chinese Communist Forces near the Hwach-on Reservoir in the modern-day Republic of Korea (ROK). His status was changed to killed in action on Oct. 3, 1952, based on eyewitness accounts from a Soldier in a neighboring foxhole.
His remains were eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In 2018, the accounting agency announced a plan to disinter unknown veterans in order to identify them. Coleman was accounted for May 23, 2022; however, his family was only recently briefed on his identification.
To identify Coleman’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Coleman will be buried at Oct. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery. For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.