Local six-year-old steps up to make Easter special for tornado victims

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family is hoping to make easter special for people in Sullivan.
A few days ago, six-year-old Jacob Harris asked his mom how they could help the victims of Friday's tornado.
They came up with a plan to deliver Easter baskets to those who lost everything.
All week, they've been collecting donations, getting support from local businesses, and putting the baskets together.
His mom, Samantha, says she's incredibly proud of her son.
"It makes me feel amazing because my son has such a good heart. he loves people."
The family is still looking for donations of baskets, stuffed animals, candy, and baby items.
If you'd like to make a donation contact Jacob's mom at 812-814-8147.
You can also visit the Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291 to drop off your items.