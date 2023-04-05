Local six-year-old steps up to make Easter special for tornado victims

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late
this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts
local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have
stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers
should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local six-year-old steps up to make Easter special for tornado victims

  • 0
Jacob Harris
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family is hoping to make easter special for people in Sullivan.

A few days ago, six-year-old Jacob Harris asked his mom how they could help the victims of Friday's tornado.

They came up with a plan to deliver Easter baskets to those who lost everything.

All week, they've been collecting donations, getting support from local businesses, and putting the baskets together.

His mom, Samantha, says she's incredibly proud of her son.

"It makes me feel amazing because my son has such a good heart. he loves people."

The family is still looking for donations of baskets, stuffed animals, candy, and baby items.

If you'd like to make a donation contact Jacob's mom at 812-814-8147.

You can also visit the Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291 to drop off your items.

