Local singing group honors director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local singing group honored one of its own Tuesday.
The Village Singers of Westminster Village held its spring concert on Tuesday afternoon. The group performed a variety of love songs and gospel hymns.
The group also took time to honor Director Steve Curtis Newman. Newman has directed the group for the last five years. Group members said he has given the group new direction and energy.
Newman was presented with a 72-key music box that is built from a variety of rare woods. Newman said he was touched by the thoughtful gift.
"That is such a wonderful gift," he said. "Such a personal gift that they have put so much thought into. I will certainly treasure that for a long, long time."