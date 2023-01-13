Local shoppers are noticing a huge increase in egg prices - Local farmer explains why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rising inflation mixed with outbreaks of the avian flu have bumped up the price of eggs.
It's something that's happening across the country, leaving many people frustrated.
Local shoppers in Terre Haute are noticing the high prices on the store's shelves.
"It's ridiculous. It is almost probably, almost quadrupled," said local shopper Doddie Mcclure.
John-Michael Elmore is the Farm Manager at White Violet Center.
He says the bird flu outbreak is one reason why eggs prices have doubled over the past year. That's because many farmers lost their flocks. Elmore says it takes time to replace the birds they lost.
The "White Violet Center" didn't have an outbreak, but it's still causing problems for them.
"Normally get our new season's chicks in late February so that there ready to lay by the middle of summer, right in the middle of June. This year the earlier we can get them is early may, so that's going to limit our egg production this summer," said Elmore.
Increasing prices for bird feed, fuel, and labor costs have also raised egg prices.
Elmore says prices at the supermarket are up more than with local growers. He says that's because supermarkets rely heavily on chicken feed.
"Over $5, you can see that's almost a 100% increase, that's almost doubling the price, and folks that rely on supermarket eggs, that's huge. We even feel bad about a 15-20% increase, and you're looking at a 100% increase, doubling of price there," said Elmore.
Even though egg prices have gone up, Elmore says eggs are still vital as a food source.
"Protein, the vitamins, the minerals are pretty incredible. Even at the higher price points that nobody is used to seeing, you know, even in the grocery store, a dozen eggs is knocking on the door of $6, that's still 50 cents per egg, there still some value in that," said Elmore.
Mcclure suggests shoppers start budgeting ahead of time because these prices will impact their wallets.
"Budgeting is a big thing, and also budgeting for people that are on fixed incomes, to be able to purchase what they need besides the eggs," said Mcclure.
Elmore doesn't think egg prices will go back to normal, but they should get a little cheaper soon.