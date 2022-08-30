Local sheriff's office warns residents about scam

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Richland County, Illinois sheriff's office is warning you about a recent scam.
The sheriff's office says multiple residents in the county have reported calls from someone posing as one of its employees.
The scammer asks you to pay bail money or risk getting arrested.
In one instance, the person asked to meet at the Casey's General Store in Olney. In another, the scammer asked for the money to be sent through the mail.
The sheriff's office says it will never call to notify you of a warrant or try to collect bail money in a public place or through the mail.